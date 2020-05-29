Japan should map out way to contain coronavirus, revive economic activity - advisers

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government advisers proposed on Friday that the administration map out guidelines for how to achieve both the containment of the new coronavirus in the country and a return to economic activity.

Private-sector members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, the government’s top advisory panel, said the government should proceed with digitalizing more of its work, especially administrative functions, in the coming year.

Their proposals will be reflected in the government’s mid-year policy guidelines, which will be unveiled around mid-July. The government usually approves the guidelines in June but the process has been delayed this year due to the pandemic. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Hugh Lawson)