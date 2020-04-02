Japan to consider ECMO support as part of coronavirus package

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s government will consider support to increase production of ECMO machines, used in a potentially life-saving treatment for coronavirus patients, as a part of an economic package to deal with the outbreak, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday.

Extracorporeal Membranous Oxygenation, or ECMO, machines pump oxygen directly into a patient while removing carbon dioxide, replacing someone’s breathing. (Reporting by Hiroko Hamada, writing by Kaori Kaneko, Editing by Chris Gallagher)