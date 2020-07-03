Japan will not revive state of emergency as Tokyo COVID-19 cases rise

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - There is no need to reintroduce a state of emergency, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday, the day after coronavirus cases in Tokyo rose to a two-month high.

New daily cases in the capital have exceeded 50 over the last week, with Thursday’s 107 cases a record following the lifting of the state of emergency on May 25.

The rise is concentrated among people in their twenties and thirties, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, with the number of serious cases declining.