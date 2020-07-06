Japan's Nishimura: Agreed with experts to expand economic activity from July 10

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Monday the government agreed with members of a new panel to expand economic activity from July 10 based on the premise of taking thorough steps to prevent coronavirus infection.

Nishimura also said the government agreed with panel members that the response to the coronavirus outbreak would be different from in April when the country issued a state of emergency, which urged people to stay home and businesses to close. (Reporting by Hiroko Hamada, writing by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Chris Gallagher)