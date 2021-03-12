Tokyo area COVID numbers showing signs of rising, health min says -Kyodo

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, according to Kyodo News, raising questions over whether a state of emergency could be lifted on schedule on March 21.

Tamura said that decision would ultimately be made after hearing the views of experts, Tamura said at a news conference, Kyodo reported. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)