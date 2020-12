Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record 949: media

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wearing protective face masks walk on the street at Tsukiji outer market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record daily high of 949 cases on Saturday, local media reported, as Japan heads into the New Year holiday period, which in normal years sees citizens of the capital stream into the provinces.

Serious cases were unchanged from a day earlier at 81, the reports said.

Local media reported subdued scenes at Tokyo transport hubs a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, under pressure as daily cases continue to climb, urged the nation to stay home and avoid social mixing.