Tokyo to raise coronavirus alert level to highest of 4 levels - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tokyo is preparing to raise its coronavirus alert level to the highest of four levels as infections are spreading and the number of positive cases in the Japanese capital have crept up recently, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

As part of the move, the metropolitan government is considering asking some businesses to shorten their hours, the paper said, citing multiple unnamed sources. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Sandra Maler)