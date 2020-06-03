Labour prosecutors request closure of JBS plant in Southern Brazil amid COVID-19 outbreak

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Brazil labour prosecutors said on Wednesday they have requested meatpacker JBS SA to close its plant in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

A decision is still pending. In a statement, prosecutors said 21 out of 1,700 workers in JBS’s factory have tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory disease and two are hospitalized, according to the state health secretariat. The plant remains open, a JBS spokeswoman said without elaborating. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)