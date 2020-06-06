UPDATE 1-Brazil court orders JBS pork plant shut for 14 days amid coronavirus fears

(Adds statement by company)

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge has suspended activities for 14 days at a pork plant owned by meatpacker JBS SA in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, according to a copy of the decision seen on Friday night.

As part of the decision, employees in high-risk groups are to be removed immediately and doctors will be given access to medical records at the plant.

The judge also requested that JBS test the workers using procedures established by the Health Ministry.

JBS said it would not comment on any ongoing legal cases and reiterated its priority is to protect the health of its workers following guidelines issued by health authorities and specialists.

According to the lawsuit by prosecutors calling for the plant to be shut down, which was seen by Reuters on Wednesday, 21 of the plant’s 1,700 employees had contracted the novel coronavirus and two were hospitalized. In the state of Rio Grande do Sul alone, there were 3,201 cases among all meat plant workers, prosecutors said.