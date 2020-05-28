Brazil court orders JBS to guarantee physical distancing to reopen chicken plant

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court injunction has made it mandatory for JBS SA to keep 1.5 meters (4.92 ft) of distance between workers at its chicken processing plant in the town of Ipumirim, according to a statement from the state labor prosecutor’s office on Thursday.

The labor prosecutor’s office in the southern state of Santa Catarina said the court also stipulated that JBS should send workers suspected of having the new coronavirus on paid leave, even if they are asymptomatic.

Operations at that JBS plant, which was ordered shut on May 18 by labor auditors, can only resume after the company complies with the measures, the statement said.