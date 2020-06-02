Brazil prosecutors sue JBS over alleged violation of indigenous rights during pandemic

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian labor prosecutors have decided to take legal action against meatpacker JBS SA for alleged violation of indigenous workers’ rights after 40 were fired from a plant in the south of the country, according to court filings and one of the prosecutors on the case.

The prosecutors alleged in the suit filed on June 1 that JBS failed to observe legislation designed to protect indigenous groups, accusing the company of discriminating against them during the pandemic.

JBS confirmed dismissing 40 indigenous workers from its Seara chicken-slaughtering plant, but said it was after it discontinued a bus service that brought them to work every day. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)