Brazil's JBS sued by labor prosecutors over outbreak of COVID-19 - statement

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian labor prosecutors decided to sue meatpacker JBS SA seeking damages and better work conditions after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a plant in Ipumirim, southern Santa Catarina state, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The prosecutors alleged the company is not doing enough to protect its workers, citing “a relevant outbreak of COVID-19 among its workers.” The Ipumirim unit has been closed since May 18 after a labor inspection found “grave irregularities,” the statement said. (Reporting by Ana Mano)