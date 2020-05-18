Agriculture
Brazil's JBS to take legal measures to reopen poultry plant in Santa Catarina

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Monday that it will take legal measures to reverse an order from a regional labor authority to close one of its poultry plants in southern Brazil amid the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

The plant located in the town of Ipumirim in Santa Catarina state employs more than 1,400 people and processes some 135,000 chickens per day, according to a JBS statement sent to Reuters. JBS said it is adopting strict prevention protocols against COVID-19 at all its units and the order is unjustified. (Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul)

