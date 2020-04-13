Two JBS employees at Ipumirim plant test positive for COVID-19, says mayor

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Two employees from a plant operated by JBS SA in Ipumirim, Santa Catarina state, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Rogério Pacheco, mayor of the neighboring town of Concórdia where they are being treated.

One is a 51-year-old woman, resident of Concórdia, and the other is a 38-year-old male resident of Ipumirim, Pacheco said.

JBS declined to comment, but said the company would provide immediate assistance to any employee and the families of those affected. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)