UPDATE 2-JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

(Adds final quote, share reaction, amount sought in damages)

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Labor prosecutors are suing meatpacker JBS SA for alleged violation of indigenous workers’ rights after 40 were fired at once from a plant in southern Brazil, according to a court document.

The prosecutors claimed in the suit filed on June 1 that JBS failed to observe legislation designed to protect minority groups, accusing the company of discriminating against them during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

JBS shares fell 0.50% in early trading after rising as much as 1% at the open.

The prosecutors are demanding that JBS re-hire the indigenous workers, and are seeking at least 10 million reais ($1.90 million) in fines and damages.

A decision is pending.

JBS confirmed dismissing 40 indigenous workers from its Seara chicken-slaughtering plant in a statement sent to Reuters, but said it was after it discontinued a bus service that brought them to work every day.

JBS noted their rights were paid in full and added the plant in the small town of Seara employs 3,700 people, including 200 people from indigenous communities in surrounding areas.

The indigenous workers at the plant were preemptively placed on leave as required by law to protect them amid the pandemic, JBS said.

The company said the workers fired on May 6 traveled 300 kilometers (186.4 miles) every day to get to the plant on transportation arranged by the company.

JBS gave no reason for discontinuing the transportation service, and denied any discrimination.

The employees commuted from the Serrinha indigenous land, where at least two COVID-19 cases were confirmed, the court document said. Prosecutors could not confirm where the ill indigenous persons worked.

The prosecutors said at least one fired indigenous worker was a pregnant woman.

“They were dismissed in a critical period, when the return to the labor market is unlikely until the pandemic is controlled.” the court document said.