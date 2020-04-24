Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2020 / 3:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

JD Sports suspends final dividend, chairman opts for 75% salary cut

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - JD Sports on Friday suspended the payment of final dividend in order to maintain its cash reserves and said Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill has volunteered to take a 75% reduction in salary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer has further delayed the publication of its full-year results to July, which was earlier pushed to May, to provide clarity on the coronavirus’ impact on the group’s performance. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

