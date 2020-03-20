UPDATE 1-Wetherspoon cancels dividend, warns on profit due to coronavirus

(Adds chairman quote, outlook, background)

March 20 (Reuters) - Pub operator J D Wetherspoon on Friday cancelled its dividend and said profit would be below market expectations as long as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Sales have dropped at a significantly higher rate after the government asked people to avoid pubs, restaurants and theatres, the company said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday essentially shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, as the country steps up efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

Fellow pub operators Marston’s and Mitchells & Butlers warned of lower sales earlier this week and Wetherspoon said its sales fell 4.5% last week, having risen 2.9% in the six weeks to March 8.

The company said it was “impossible” to give a realistic forecast for the rest of the fiscal year, adding that it would delay most capital projects, cut spending and work closely with its banks, landlords and suppliers.

“As a result of these actions, combined with the government’s proposals ... the company believes it has sufficient liquidity to maintain operations at a substantially lower level of sales,” Chairman Tim Martin said.

Earlier this week, Martin said the British government was making a "tactical error" in shutting down social life to combat the spread of the coronavirus, a move that could destroy the tax base and cripple the economy.