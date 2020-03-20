Wetherspoon cancels dividend, warns on profit due to coronavirus

March 20 (Reuters) - Pub operator J D Wetherspoon on Friday cancelled its dividend and said it expects profits below market expectations as long as the coronavirus crisis continues.
The company said sales dropped significantly after the government asked people to avoid pubs, restaurants and theatres to curb the spread of the virus.
Wetherspoon, however, said it had enough liquidity to maintain operations at a substantially lower level of sales.
Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni