Wetherspoon warns British govt is making 'tactical error' in efforts to stem coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - The British government is making a “tactical error” in resorting to a de facto lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, a move that could destroy the tax base and cripple the economy, JD Wetherspoon’s Chairman Tim Martin said on Tuesday.

People should avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas and theaters, the government said on Monday, although Prime Minister Boris Johnson stopped short of ordering them to close.