March 29 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc said on Sunday Peg Broadbent, chief financial officer of Jefferies Group LLC, has died from coronavirus complications.

Jefferies Financial CFO Teri Gendron has been appointed as the interim CFO of Jefferies Group, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)