JetBlue to review middle seat policy early next year - CEO interview

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways will continue limiting the number of seats it sells on each flight into the first quarter of 2021, when it will review a current policy of limiting capacity at 70% of the plane, Chief Executive Robin Hayes said in an interview on Wednesday.

Speaking to Reuters a day after publishing a quarterly loss in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Hayes said he expects JetBlue’s business to be “largely recovered” by the end of next year given the low-cost carrier’s focus on domestic leisure travel, which is expected to recover before corporate and international travel. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul)