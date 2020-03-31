JetBlue slashing its hometown New York flights by as much as 80%

CHICAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp plans to reduce daily flights from the four New York City-area airports where it operates to 60 from 205, and with likely further daily reductions to as few as 40, a spokesman said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus outbreak to drive down global air travel demand.

“By reducing capacity to match demand we can still maintain daily service and cause the least disruption for our customers who can be re-accommodated on a different flight on their original travel day,” the spokesman said.