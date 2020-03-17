Jetstar Asia suspends services for three weeks amid coronavirus travel curbs

March 17 (Reuters) - Budget airline Jetstar Asia said on Tuesday it would suspend all services for three weeks from March 23 to April 15, amid travel and border restrictions imposed by countries worldwide to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Airlines around the world have made drastic cuts to their flying schedules, shed jobs and sought government aid after the new restrictions.

Jetstar’s parent company Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut its international capacity by around 90% until at least the end of May.