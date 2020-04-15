Japan's JFE Steel to halt two blast furnaces as demand plunges

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s JFE Steel, owned by JFE Holdings, will temporarily halt two blast furnaces in western Japan because of a coronavirus-related slump in steel demand, potentially cutting 25% of its capacity, it said on Wednesday.

The move follows similar action by rival Nippon Steel and is the latest in a series of production reductions across a wide range of industries battling to contend with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

JFE Steel, Japan’s second-biggest steelmaker, will shut a blast furnace in Kurashiki at the end of April and another in Fukuyama at the end of June, with restarts possible at short notice.

The shutdowns would result in a 25% drop in output capacity, or about 7 million tonnes of crude steel, were they to remain shut for a year, a spokesman said.

The company last took such a step in 2009, when a global financial crisis dented steel demand, he said.