Healthcare

EU regulator approves Italian site for J&J COVID-19 vaccine production

By Reuters Staff

June 25 (Reuters) - Europe’s drug regulator said on Friday it had approved an additional manufacturing site in Italy for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine production, as it looks to boost the supply of the single-shot vaccine in the European Union.

The site, located in Anagni, Italy, will help with vial filling and packaging of the vaccine developed by J&J’s Janssen unit, the European Medicines Agency said, adding that the site is operated by U.S.-based Catalent.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru’ Editing by Anil D’Silva

