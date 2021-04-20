J&J seeks approval to conduct trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it has submitted an application to India’s drug regulator requesting approval to conduct a bridging clinical study of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Last week, India said it would fast-track emergency approvals for foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines, in a move that would exempt companies from carrying out local safety trials for their vaccines. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru)