J&J in deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to African Union member states

March 29 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that its unit, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to make available up to 220 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The company said that the delivery of these vaccines to African Union's 55 member states will begin in the third quarter of 2021. (refini.tv/3cyeFiB) (Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)