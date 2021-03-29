Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
J&J in deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to African Union member states

By Reuters Staff

March 29 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that its unit, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to make available up to 220 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The company said that the delivery of these vaccines to African Union's 55 member states will begin in the third quarter of 2021. (refini.tv/3cyeFiB) (Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

