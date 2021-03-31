J&J COVID-19 vaccine delayed by U.S. manufacturing issues: NYT

(Adds source in the headline)
(Reuters) - About 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine have been ruined due to a mixup at a Baltimore plant, forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plant’s production lines, New York Times reported on Wednesday.
The plant is run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc, according to the report. (This story refiles to add source in the headline)
