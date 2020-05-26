Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 26, 2020 / 1:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's John Lewis plans 'phased' re-opening of department stores

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis Partnership said on Tuesday it will re-open its department stores on a “phased basis” after the government said “non-essential” retail could re-open from June 15.

John Lewis, which trades from 50 stores across the UK, did not say how many of its stores would re-open on June 15.

“Our plan sees us open our shops on a phased basis, to enable us to test the changes we are introducing and ensure the best and safest customer and partner (employee) experience,” it said.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

