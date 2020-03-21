UK's John Lewis to close stores from Monday due to coronavirus

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s John Lewis Partnership will temporarily close its 50 John Lewis department stores at the close of business on Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This will be the first time in the 155-year history of the business that it will not open its shop doors for customers, the group said on Saturday.

The partnership said Johnlewis.com will continue to operate as normal, alongside Waitrose supermarkets and Waitrose.com. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alexander Smith)