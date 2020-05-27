UK's John Lewis to start re-opening department stores from June 15

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s John Lewis Partnership said on Wednesday its department stores will start to emerge from the national lockdown on June 15, with two re-openings followed by eleven others three days later.

John Lewis, which trades from 50 UK stores, said its department stores in Poole, southern England, and Kingston in the capital, would open first.

“Depending on the response from customers and partners to our new ways of operating with respect to social distancing, more shops will open throughout the summer,” it said. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)