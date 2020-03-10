John Menzies temporarily suspends dividend

March 10 (Reuters) - Aviation services group John Menzies said on Tuesday it would temporarily suspend its dividend, days after it warned that the coronavirus outbreak would hurt its 2020 profit.

The company’s pretax profit for the full year ended December 2019 fell nearly 20% to 17.3 million pounds ($22.55 million).

John Menzies said last month it would take a hit of between 6 million and 9 million pounds due to the coronavirus outbreak, assuming the impact of the virus subsides towards the end of the second quarter.