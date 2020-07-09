Britain's John Lewis to close eight stores with likely loss of 1,300 jobs

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British department store chain John Lewis said on Thursday that eight of its stores would not reopen after the pandemic, including two major stores in Birmingham and Watford, leading to the likely loss of 1,300 jobs.

The other stores to close include two small hubs at Heathrow Airport and St Pancras railway station, and four At Home shops.

“We believe closures are necessary to help us secure the sustainability of the partnership - and continue to meet the needs of our customers however and wherever they want to shop,” said Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership.