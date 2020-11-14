Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Johnson & Johnson, U.S. government expand pact to support next phase of COVID-19 vaccine R&D

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have expanded an agreement to support the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine candidate research and development, the company said on Saturday.

Under the agreement the company will commit approximately $604 million and the HHS Department’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will commit about $454 million to support the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating Janssen’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a single dose in up to 60,000 volunteers worldwide, the company said in a statement

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis

