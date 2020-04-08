UK PM Johnson making "steady progress" in COVID-19 treatment - spokeswoman

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making steady progress while being treated in intensive care for COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital in London on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough and was transferred to intensive care on Monday. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)