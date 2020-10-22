Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PM Johnson says Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street in London, Britain, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis and will need to use other measures to slow the pandemic.

“We can’t, in my view, rely on that... it may happen, we are working flat out to ensure that it does, but we can’t just count on that,” Johnson told a press conference. “That is why we have to do all the other things that we are doing.”

Reporting by William James, writing by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Alistair Smout

