U.S. FDA cites observations from U.S. plant making J&J vaccine

April 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it had observed several conditions that it deemed objectionable at a plant manufacturing Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Emergent Biosolutions, which owns the plant, earlier this week said it would stop producing new drug material at the plant, while the FDA conducts an inspection of the facility. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)