FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s health ministry will soon start delivering Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to federal states for use in vaccination centres, after Europe’s drug regulator backed its overall benefits against any risks. [nL1N2MD1B7

Family doctors should start receiving the vaccine week after next, it added.