FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine trial will resume very soon after investigators concluded a participant’s illness was unrelated to the vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.