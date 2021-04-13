UPDATE 1-Impact of J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause on U.S. reopening unclear -White House adviser

(Recasts with more comment from adviser, adds quotes, background)

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - It is too soon to say what impact the U.S. health officials pause of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine could have on President Joe Biden’s push to reopen the country, White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said on Tuesday.

More information was still needed on any possible issues with the vaccine before the Biden administration could weigh what potential impact any delay in the vaccination campaign could have on the nation’s economy, he added.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier on Tuesday said they were pausing use of the J&J vaccine after six recipients in the United States - out of more than 6.8 million - developed a rare disorder involving blood clots.

The White House referred any questions to the Department of Health and Human Services, which overseas the FDA and CDC.

Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said the White House took any safety issue with J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine “extremely seriously” and that U.S. health officials were still analyzing the vaccine data.

“We’re going to have to get a lot more information before we can understand what that does to the curve” and any larger economic impact, he told CNBC.

Asked how that could affect Biden’s timeline for the country to return to more normal operations, he separately told Bloomberg TV: “I don’t know the answer, and I don’t think anyone else does either.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Steve Orlofsky)