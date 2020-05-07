Jordan to reopen Amman bourse Sunday after two-month halt over coronavirus

AMMAN, May 7 (Reuters) - Jordanian Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz ordered trading on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) to resume from next Sunday after a two-month suspension because of the new coronavirus, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Trading was suspended on March 16 after the market plunged, prompting the bourse to reduce trading limits and session hours to halt further declines as investors worried about the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

The government will shortly announce the new rules that will govern the resumption of trading, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)