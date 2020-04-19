Jordan postpones public sector salary hikes to ease pressures on finances

AMMAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Jordan will delay public sector pay increases earmarked in the country’s 2020 budget until the end of the year to ease financial pressures from the coronavirus crisis, its finance minister said on Sunday.

Mohammad Al Ississ told Al Mamlaka television that the move was part of fiscal measures taken after the crisis derailed the 9.8 billion ($14 bln) 2020 budget, which included some of the biggest salary hikes for civil servants in years.

Jordan has among the world’s highest government spending relative to the size of its economy. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alexander Smith)