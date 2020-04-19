UPDATE 1-Jordan postpones public sector wage hikes to ease financial pressure

(Adds details and background)

AMMAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Jordan will delay public sector pay increases earmarked in the country’s 2020 budget until the end of the year to ease financial pressures from the coronavirus crisis, its finance minister said on Sunday.

Mohammad Al Ississ told Al Mamlaka television that the move was part of fiscal measures taken after the crisis derailed the 9.8 billion ($14 bln) 2020 budget, which included some of the biggest salary hikes for civil servants and military personnel in years.

The government was expected to save at least half a billion dinars ($700 million) on salaries and pensions, which make up the bulk of state expenditure in the 2020 budget, officials say.

Jordan’s government had originally implemented the rises, which covered 700,000 state employees including army personnel, despite the move increasing spending at a time of rising public debt in order to stave off social instability, officials said.

The kingdom has among the highest government spending relative to the size of its economy and the government’s expansionist 2020 budget was seen by economists as caving in to populist demands, at the expense of fiscal prudence.

Officials say the crisis which has followed a tight lockdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak has led to a steep fall in economic activity that will slash growth projections and deepen an economic downturn in the debt-dependent economy.