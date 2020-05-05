Jordan to continue night curfew even after virus outbreak "contained"

AMMAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Jordan is to continue to impose a daily night curfew even after containing the spread of the coronavirus and allowing businesses to reopen and more movement, government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Amjad Adailah said the cabinet, which imposed a curfew on March 21 after enacting emergency laws that gave the government sweeping powers, would also continue to impose a weekend lockdown.

“We have contained the outbreak but the danger is real and the possibility of its return is real and serious,” Adailah said.