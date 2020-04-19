Jordan cenbank governor sees no change in dollar peg in medium term

AMMAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Jordan’s currency peg to the dollar has served the economy well and there was nothing in the “medium term” what will affect this pillar of monetary policy, despite the pressures from the coronavirus crisis, its central bank governor said on Sunday.

Ziad Fariz also told Al Malmalka television that the IMF, which last month approved a $1.3 billion four-year programme of reforms for the kingdom, backed the currency peg policy that Jordan has maintained since 1995.

International foreign reserves of $14.5 bln were at comfortable levels and were higher than last year, covering nearly six months of imports of essential goods, Fariz said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alexander Smith)