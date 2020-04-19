UPDATE 1-Jordan cenbank governor sees no change in dollar peg in medium term

(Adds quotes, details, background)

AMMAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Jordan’s currency peg to the dollar has served the economy well and there was nothing in the “medium term” what will affect this main pillar of monetary policy, despite the pressures from the coronavirus crisis, its central bank governor said on Sunday.

Ziad Fariz also told Al Malmalka television that the IMF, which last month approved a $1.3 billion four-year programme of reforms for the kingdom, backed the currency peg policy that Jordan has maintained since 1995.

A main plank of the monetary regime is the defence of the dinar, Fariz said.

“The peg policy has benefited us. All our policies in the central bank are to attain monetary stability, and monetary stability means the stability of the exchange rate,” Fariz said.

Despite a worsening economic outlook, the country has not seen any capital flight with an interest rate differential against the dollar in favour of the dinar that encourages depositors to keep their funds in dinar-denominated assets.

International foreign reserves of $14.5 bln were at comfortable levels and were higher than last year, covering nearly six months of imports of essential goods, Fariz said.

“Our situation is excellent and we have to preserve this, Fariz said.

The healthy level of reserves was also now underpinning a softer monetary policy aimed at injecting more liquidity and prodding private banks to cut lending rates to spur growth, bankers say. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alexander Smith and Daniel Wallis)