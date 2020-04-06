Cyclical Consumer Goods
Jordan central bank says too early to predict growth cut impact from coronavirus

AMMAN, April 6 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Central Bank Governor Ziad Fariz said on Monday it was too early to predict the extent of the negative impact on the cash-strapped economy from a nearly month-long tight lockdown to stem coronavirus.

“The forecasts of growth are premature,” Fariz told Jordan’s Al Mamlaka television news channel, adding however the crisis had resulted in a sharp drop in demand and production and a once-thriving tourism sector that was badly hit would require at a least a year to recover.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had expected Jordan’s economy to grow around 2.1% in 2020 but gradually rise in the next few years to 3.3%. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Sandra Maler)

