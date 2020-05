AMMAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Jordan said on Sunday it had lifted all restrictions on economic activity in the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown rules to help jump-start the cash-strapped economy.

Jordan has in the last two weeks been lifting restrictions to allow businesses back to work, but with lower levels of staff and strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)