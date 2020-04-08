Jordan says coronavirus will leave "deep negative impact" on its finances

AMMAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Jordan’s state finances will be deeply hurt by a loss of revenue caused by the impact of the coronavirus on it’s economy but the aid-dependant kingdom will be able to repay its foreign debt obligations, the finance minister said.

Mohammed Al Issis said in televised remarks on state television that the government’s 2020 budget priorities would also be affected by a steep fall in economic activity as a result of a lockdown ordered to stem the spread of the virus.