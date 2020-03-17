Jordan's monarch approves a state of emergency law to combat coronavirus

AMMAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah approved a law that gives the government sweeping powers to enforce a state of emergency to help it combat the spread of coronavirus, state media said.

The king sealed a royal decree that gave the Prime Minister Omar Razzaz extraordinary powers under a defence law enacted in times of war and disasters to enforce curfews, closing businesses and placing restrictions on freedom of movement of people.

In a letter to Razzaz, the monarch said he approved the law to help combat the virus without infringing on citizens political and civil rights.